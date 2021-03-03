UW-Madison extends campus banking relationship with UW Credit Union

UW Credit Union will remain the preferred financial partner for the University of Wisconsin–Madison through 2025. The five-year contract is effective immediately and includes the option to extend the relationship an additional five years, through December 31, 2030.

UW Credit Union has served as UW–Madison’s preferred financial partner since 2009. Per the new contract, UW Credit Union will maintain its branch bank at Union South and its network of free ATMs across the UW campus. The contract also includes a marketing sponsorship and integrated engagement opportunities with the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

“This decision was an easy one,” said Charles Hoslet, Vice Chancellor for University Relations. “UW Credit Union embodies its social mission of improving the financial wellbeing of people by serving all UW students, not just members. The services they provide, from personal finance consulting to advanced fintech offerings, are especially important on campus, where students are learning to live, save and spend independently. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with UW Credit Union.”

While a strong physical presence on campus helps the Madison-based, not-for-profit financial cooperative forge an immediate connection with students, UW Credit Union regularly optimizes its digital banking experience. It was the first Wisconsin-based financial institution to offer Zelle and was also among the first 20 financial institutions in the world to support Apple Pay. New enhancements to its VerifyU online banking security help UW Credit Union stay ahead of current fraud techniques while factors like device fingerprinting extend authentication methods beyond passwords and one-time codes.

“The “UW” in UW Credit Union is a badge of honor,” said Paul Kundert, president and CEO at UW Credit Union. “In 90 years, we’ve served seven generations of Wisconsin students; college is in our DNA. As our member base continues to evolve and Gen Z enters college, we take pride in providing simple, effective technology solutions that satisfy students’ need for convenience and immediacy.”

UW Credit Union does not enter into royalty agreements with schools and it actively implements ways to protect student members from paying fees. This includes overdraft-free checking and zero ATM fees. The local lender also offers a low-limit, unsecured credit card to help students build credit history.

“After getting overwhelmed by ongoing fees from my prior bank, my roommate encouraged me to switch to UW Credit Union,” said Shae O’Day, a junior at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. “Now I don’t worry about maintaining a minimum balance or using an ATM. And while I can access anything instantly from my phone, every time I’ve stepped into a branch (or walked through their drive-through!) I’m impressed by how helpful everyone is. My student status has never made me feel as if I’m not a valued member.”

When students become members, they often remain members, as evidenced by UW Credit Union’s 94 percent member-retention rate. As an employer of choice for UW graduates, UW Credit Union frequently partners with local campuses to fulfill internship requests. UW Credit Union is the single largest corporate scholarship endowment fund holder at the University of Wisconsin Foundation, awarding dozens of scholarships to UW students each year.

UW Credit Union currently manages seven campus branches, serving UW–Madison, UW-Milwaukee, UW Oshkosh, UW-Whitewater, UW-Green Bay, UW-La Crosse and Madison College.

UW Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to University of Wisconsin communities. UW Credit Union’s over 730 employees serve the financial needs of more than 275,000 members through world-class technology systems, and through a convenient network of 28 branch locations and over 100 ATMs. With assets exceeding $4 billion, UW Credit Union is ranked nationally among the leading credit unions. Founded 90 years ago by members of the University of Wisconsin faculty and staff, UW Credit Union continues to operate as a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with locations in the Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Whitewater and La Crosse areas.