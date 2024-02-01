UW–Madison experts on Valentine’s Day topics

Valentine’s Day is an occasion to celebrate love in all its guises. UW–Madison experts are available for interviews about the holiday, from trends in online dating to showering your affection on the one who will never disappoint you: your dog.

Love for the dog in your life: “Dog Economics” will be published Feb. 1 by Cambridge University Press

Deep and abiding love isn’t limited to human relationships. Many people feel profound affection for our furry family as well. David Weimer is the Edwin E. Witte Professor of Political Economy in the La Follette School of Public Affairs, and the author of the new book, Dog Economics. He’s available to discuss the bond between dogs and their owners/families and how that bond has evolved over time.

Contact: weimer@lafollette.wisc.edu

Relationships and health

The strength, stress or health can have an impact on our own well-being and health. Lauren Papp is a professor of Human Development and Family Studies. She’s available for interviews about the connection between romantic relationships and health.

Contact: papp@wisc.edu

Online dating and self-worth

Catalina Toma is a professor of communication science. She is available to discuss current online dating trends, and how using dating apps can affect the user’s mental health and feelings of self-worth.

Contact: ctoma@wisc.edu

Gift trends and finding meaning

Christine Whelan is a clinical professor in the School of Human Ecology and the director of More: Money, Relationships and Equality. She is an expert on emotional and economic aspects related to Valentine’s Day – how to talk money with your honey, a shift towards giving wellness and experience gifts, and the quest to find community and meaning.

Contact: Christine.Whelan@wisc.edu

