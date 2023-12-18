UW–Madison experts available on warm, dry holiday weather expected for Wisconsin
FROM: Käri Knutson, University Relations Specialist, knutson4@wisc.edu
Veronica Rueckert, national media manager, rueckert@wisc.edu
12/18/23
MADISON, Wis. —Fans of snow sports and white winters might be in for a disappointment this year. This has been the 6th warmest autumn in the last 76 years in the Northern Hemisphere with an active El Niño pattern. Experts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison are available for commentary and analysis on the upcoming holiday forecast, the outlook for snow this winter in the Upper Midwest and Midwestern climate trends.
Expert on snowstorms, climate change and global warming
Jonathan Martin, a professor of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, is available for interviews about this year’s ongoing dry, warm winter weather pattern and what to expect heading into the new year.
Martin says, “With a robust El Niño ongoing in the equatorial Pacific Ocean the snowless news is likely to be continued this season.”
Contact: jemarti1@wisc.edu
Expert on climate variations like El Niño and climate change impacts in Wisconsin
Dan Vimont, professor of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and director of the Nelson Institute Center for Climatic Research, can comment on winter weather trends in Wisconsin this year.
Contact: dvimont@wisc.edu
Expert on Wisconsin weather, global climate change and extreme weather
Steve Vavrus, senior scientist at the Nelson Institute Center for Climatic Research, can provide analysis and perspective on this year’s dry, warm winter weather. Vavrus is presenting at the North Central U.S. Climate and Drought Outlook Webinar this Thursday, December 21 at 1 p.m. CT. Register here.
Contact: sjvavrus@wisc.edu
In addition to those above, more experts can be found on the UW–Madison Experts page.
###
Tags: media tips