UW-Madison chapter of Phi Beta Kappa inducts 133 new members

On Saturday, April 30, Phi Beta Kappa president Seth Pollak, professor of psychology. and vice-president David W. Johnson, economics instructor, inducted 133 UW–Madison students into the esteemed academic honor society Phi Beta Kappa, in a ceremony in Varsity Hall in Union South.

Senior Phi Beta Kappa fellows, Xi “Chelsea” Chen, Allison Hesselberg, and Samantha Sharpe led the procession of new members into Varsity hall.

Professor Kristin Shutts (psychology) was awarded the 2022 Excellence in Teaching award presented by senior Amelia Dow.

Professor Diane Gooding (psychology) encouraged new inductees to actively care for others, and to cultivate and act upon feelings of compassion and empathy. Gooding was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa chapter for her outstanding academic accomplishments.

Students invited to membership in Phi Beta Kappa must be Letters & Science degree candidates, have high academic achievement as demonstrated by earned grades, and have taken advanced coursework demonstrating breadth across subject matter. Approximately 5 percent of the Letters & Science senior class is inducted into the liberal arts and sciences scholar society.

Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest academic society honoring the liberal arts and sciences. Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary, ΦΒΚ stands for freedom of inquiry and expression, disciplinary rigor, breadth of intellectual perspective, the cultivation of skills of deliberation and ethical reflection, the pursuit of wisdom, and the application of the fruits of scholarship and research in practical life.

Phi Beta Kappa has 290 chapters at leading colleges and universities in the United States. The Society sponsors activities to advance the humanities, social sciences, and the natural sciences in higher education and in society at large. The alpha chapter of Wisconsin was founded at UW–Madison in February of 1899.

The inductees, and their hometowns, are:

Ismail Ademi, Greendale, WI

Rabia Ahmed, Muskego, WI

James Alvin, Madison, WI

Fidelia Alvina, Batam, RI

Olivia Austria-Kemble, Waunakee, WI

Shaniya Auxier, Las Vegas, NV

Matt Baer, Prior Lake, MN

Shreya Bandyopadhyay, Eureka, MO

Martha Barta, Milwaukee, WI

Samantha Battenberg, Reeseville, WI

Lydia Bliss, Middleton, WI

Nina Boals, Sun Prairie, WI

Ragini Bora, Fitchburg, WI

Caroline Brown, Meredith, NH

Hannah Bruder, New Prague, MN

Mary Bundalo, Brookfield, WI

Jessa Burling, Burlington, WI

Isa Butz, Milwaukee, WI

Xinqi Cao, Shanghai, China

Emily Cheng, Mequon, WI

Madison Cheslock, Lincolnshire, IL

Perri Cochin, Woodcliff Lake, NJ

Ava Copple, Portage, WI

Benjamin Dellheim, Williams Bay, WI

Julia Derzay, Pewaukee, WI

Julia DiSano, Edina, MN

Sidney Dobbins, Waterford, MI

Madison Dobson, Algonquin, IL

Amelia Dow, Pewaukee, WI

Sarah Eckhardt, Madison, WI

Kevin Fan, Verona, WI

Oscar Felcan, Burlington, VT

Elyssa Feldman, East Rockaway, NY

Jared Folker, Racine, WI

Fiona Freeman, Rolling Meadows, IL

Stephanie Frisch, Minnetonka, MN

Brett Fuglestad, Suamico, WI

Grace Gage, Germantown, MD

Kaylee Geier, Madison, WI

Austin Gent, Milwaukee, WI

Chengyi Gong, Beijing, China

Isaac Grunow, Dodgeville, WI

Celeste Gunderson, Milwaukee, WI

Akansha Gupta, Naperville, IL

Regan Hawkins, Kenosha, WI

TJ Hinds, Phoenix, AZ

Katrina Hunt, Chippewa Falls, WI

Kaylynn Imsande, Menomonie, WI

Amanda Jentsch, New Berlin, WI

Bonnie Jin, Brookfield, WI

Parker Jorenby, Chanhassen, MN

Nicholas Juntunen, Clearwater, MN

Taylor Kaldenberg, Appleton, WI

Manasa Kalluri, Verona, WI

Thekla Ketcher, Saint Paul, MN

Donghyun Kim, Daegu, South Korea

Daniel Ko, Madison, WI

Madlen Kobs, Baldwin, WI

Michael Krause, Appleton, WI

Linnea Kronzer, Minnetonka, MN

Sabine LaLiberte, Manitowoc, WI

Adrian Lampron, Edina, MN

Andrew Lee, Madison, WI

Renxi Li, Wuxi, JS

Anna Lied, Pewaukee, WI

Andrew Lien, New Berlin, WI

Alexandra Lindstrom, Madison, WI

Caroline Machart, Minneapolis, MN

Colin Mast, Whitefish Bay, WI

Eileen Mavencamp, Buffalo, MN

Dexter McCann, West Hartford, CT

Maddy McGlone, Madison, WI

Shannon McManus, Germantown, WI

Anne Meyers, Madison, WI

Sarah Miller, Saint Paul, MN

Lucy Minner, Saint Paul, MN

Sara Mulrooney, Waukesha, WI

Sheridan Norcia, Lakeville, MN

Lydia Nyachieo, Madison, WI

Sydney Olmsted, Appleton, WI

Casey Olson, Madison, WI

Ellie Olson, Waterford, WI

Macy O’Malley, Delafield, WI

Sara Pabich, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Elizabeth Parker, Oconomowoc, WI

Nils Peterson, Eagan, MN

Margo Poelstra, Ramsey, NJ

Sarah Popowski, Kenilworth, IL

Charlie Quinn, Chanhassen, MN

Lauren Rault, Algoma, WI

Alok Ravel, Appleton, WI

Gracie Regala, Saint Paul, MN

Jessie Reid, Zionsville, IN

Isabella Ricker, Kenosha, WI

Elizabeth Rochon, Waban, MA

Sofia Rodriguez, Minneapolis, MN

Jessica Rogoff, Appleton, WI

Braden Ross, Eden Prairie, MN

Tia Sadlon, Arlington Heights, IL

Kelley Schlise, Milwaukee, WI

Skylar Scull, Los Altos, CA

Aidan Seeberg, Naperville, IL

Amy Severinsen, Ixonia, WI

Keyan Shang, Shanghai, China

Ben Shapiro, San Jose, CA

Chenyang Shen, Shenyang, China

Xi Shen, Zhengzhou Henan, China

Madeline Sheridan, Saratoga, CA

Barnabas Shiferaw, Madison, WI

Seema Siraj, Waukesha, WI

Pia Spychalla, Antigo, WI

Zoe Stratman, Marshfield, WI

Hanlin Tao, Chongqing, China

Victoria Tholkes, Saint Paul, MN

Julia Tuttle, Sun Prairie, WI

Katelyn Van Buren, Waupun, WI

Miranda Vescio, Waterford, WI

William Vuyk, Milwaukee, WI

Flossie Wan, Suzhou, China

Julia Wang, Saint Paul, MN

Amelia Weidemann, Menomonee Falls, WI

Ryan West, Phoenix, AZ

Grace Whelan Tweedt, Madison, WI

Mia Wolfe, Waukesha, WI

Ethan Yang, Madison, WI

Beth Young, Verona, WI

Mengwen Zhu, Zhengzhou, China

Landon Zimmerman, Fond du Lac, WI

5 names withheld by request