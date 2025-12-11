UW faculty members named National Academy of Inventors fellows

NAI fellowships are considered the highest professional distinction awarded solely to inventors, according to the organization.

Two University of Wisconsin–Madison professors, Daniel Ludois and Gurindar (Guri) Sohi, have been named fellows of the National Academy of Inventors, the organization announced on Dec. 11.

Announcing its 2025 cohort, the NAI said that fellows “are tackling the biggest and most pressing issues of our time” through their work on fields including quantum computing, artificial intelligence and regenerative medicine.

Ludois, a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, integrates novel materials, designs and techniques to improve power conversion devices that support everything from vehicles to large power grids. His work focuses primarily on developing new types of electrostatic motors and power converters.

Sohi is a professor in the Department of Computer Sciences, and his research has helped shape how modern microprocessors work. His work on microprocessors has helped improve the performance of processor chips, supporting the speed and reliability of modern devices like smartphones and laptop computers.

Ludois and Sohi are among 185 inventors in the NAI’s 2025 cohort, which collectively holds more than 5,300 U.S. patents. With the addition of Ludois and Sohi, UW–Madison now has 21 NAI fellows.