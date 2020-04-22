UW Certified Professional Coach Program offers free coaching for UW employees

For Chariti Gent, director of the UW–Madison professional coaching program, there was no question that professional coaches would step up to help during the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is just what we do: work with clients to process their experiences and partner with them to figure out the best way to move forward,” she says.

Gent and her team are offering employees of the University of Wisconsin–Madison pro-bono coaching services to help them not just get through the pandemic—but thrive through it.

Dozens of certified coaches who are graduates of the UW Certified Professional Coach Program have volunteered their expertise and are standing by to support employees dealing with a variety of professional and personal issues.

The free offer includes six confidential coaching sessions over the phone or via video, up to 60 minutes each, within a three-month period. Gent says in the calls, clients decide the primary topics they want to discuss. Coaches will ask provocative questions and guide clients to get clear on their goals and the direction they want to go.

Gent says these are not counseling or advice sessions, but spaces to gain insight and clarity. “We hope people can create new awareness, deepen their learning, and create actions that will benefit their life,” she adds.

Coaches can support UW employees with a broad array of issues, such as managing family during social isolation, maintaining relationships in a difficult time, leading teams remotely, or any issue where a client is “stuck.”

“What we can really help with is change management. Right now, we’re all in the midst of tremendous change,” Gent says. “This is not just about what we’re going to do, but it’s about how we want to be. How do you want to show up in the world during this difficult time and beyond? Coaches help you process that.”

If you’re interested in free coaching, fill out this coaching services interest form. You will then be given access to a list of professional coaches to contact. All coaching is confidential.

The coaching program is a part of UW–Madison Continuing Studies. Contact Chariti Gent at chariti.gent@wisc.edu for more information.