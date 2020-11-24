UW alum being honored in Germany for resistance fighting

UW-Madison alumna Mildred Harnack-Fish’s fight for what is right is not only remembered in the Madison community but is now being remembered internationally.

She is being honored at Justus Liebig University in Giessen, Germany, where she earned her Ph.D.

In 2019, the Madison Arts Commission (MAC) contracted with artist John Durbrow to design a sculpture honoring Harnack-Fish.

“Well obviously it’s a pretty somber remembrance of a woman, and so the piece is a traditional form of honor but it is also very minimalist. It felt right to me,” said Durbrow.

MAC board members suggested that Giessen install a similar memorial.

“Their International Office liked the idea and they promoted it with the university, the city government, and the “state” government (Hessen),” said Dr. John Nicholas Schweitzer, a MAC board member and UW Law School professor.

Harnack-Fish, a Milwaukee native, attended UW–Madison in the 1920s and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s in English. She was very involved in the Madison community and wrote for Wisconsin Literary Magazine. She also met her husband at UW, Arvid Harnack, who was German.

The two began a discussion group about different political perspectives on the time after the National Socialists’ expected downfall in Germany.

Later, Harnack-Fish and her husband returned to Germany, where they both attended the Justus Liebig University in Giessen. She received her Ph.D. there.

Mildred and Arvid became involved in the resistance against the Nazi regime. They began providing critical information about the German economic and military activities to U.S. and U.S.S.R. governments. In 1942, Mildred and Arvid were discovered and arrested for relaying German information to other governments.

Both were sentenced to death. Arvid was executed in December 1942.

The last letter Arvid wrote to Mildred before the execution was very touching, said Karin Wolf, the Arts Program Administrator for the City of Madison.

“I am a romantic and this to me is the most romantic letter that I have ever read. Of course, it was written by someone on death row and knows that his beloved was going to die, and that would probably cause someone to say some pretty beautiful things,” said Wolf.

Wolf played an important role in bringing the memorial in Madison to life and making sure that Harnack-Fish would be honored.

Harnack-Fish was first sentenced to six years in prison, but Adolf Hilter was not satisfied with that. He ordered a new trial that led to her execution.

She was the only woman executed on orders from Hitler.

UW has been presenting a special lecture on her since 1994. The “Mildred Fish-Harnack Human Rights and Democracy” lecture is designed to promote greater understanding of human rights and democracy.

A documentary film called “Wisconsin’s Nazi Resistance: The Mildred Fish-Harnack story” produced by Joel Waldinger tells Mildred’s story and the process of proposing and getting her memorial placed at Marshall Park.

Mildred’s fight for what she believed was right can inspire all of us.