Updates to university travel for employees, students and student organizations

Changes have been made to UW–Madison sponsored travel for employees, graduate students, and undergraduates participating in in-person research or instructional field activities as well as registered student organizations (RSOs).

For employees, graduate students, and undergraduates participating in in-person research or instructional field activities, the key change is that single day trips using ground transportation outside of Wisconsin do not require prior approval. For RSOs, travel overnight or outside Dane County now requires prior approval from the Center for Leadership & Involvement. All other existing travel policy guidance remains.

Travelers on university-related business without approval are subject to personal financial responsibility and potentially individual or group corrective action. Campus will continue to monitor and make adjustments to the travel policy as necessary.

Employee, Graduate Student and Undergraduates Participating in In-Person Research or Instructional Field Activities Travel

Employees, graduate students, and undergraduates participating in in-person research or instructional field activities can now take single day trips using ground transportation, regardless of destination, without prior approval. However, individual schools, colleges and divisions can enforce additional restrictions.

All employee, graduate student, and undergraduate ground travel that includes an overnight stay, regardless of destination, as well as all domestic and international air travel, remains restricted. In limited cases, academic deans, vice chancellors and research directors may approve essential overnight and air travel.

Essential activities are those that: support, further or execute the organization’s mission; cannot be rescheduled effectively; will result in the loss of significant external financial grant or award if not executed; and/or are not available and cannot be accomplished online or by other alternative means.

Employees seeking an exception will need to download and complete an Essential Travel Exemption Form. For any approved international travel, all air passengers coming into the U.S. must follow CDC travel requirements.

Once the Essential Travel Exemption Form has been approved by division leadership, it should be submitted to Dan Langer at dan.langer@wisc.edu. People who travel regularly as part of their jobs, such as Extension employees, should check with their deans or other unit directors for further guidance.

All travel should follow current campus health protocols. This includes wearing face coverings when driving or riding with others. In addition, vehicle occupancy is recommended to be no more than 50 percent of capacity and all occupants are recommended to have a green Badger Badge if their primary work site is at the UW Madison campus and they are subject to campus COVID-19 testing policies.

In addition, regardless of whether student travel is approved by division leadership as essential, students must still comply with the UW–Madison International Travel Policy. The International Travel Policy applies to students of all levels and programs of study – undergraduate, graduate, and professional. Students are precluded from travel to any location that remains under a U.S. Department of State level 3 or 4 travel advisory or a CDC warning notice level 3. The International Travel Policy offers a process by which waivers can be requested if risks can be mitigated effectively. See the UW–Madison International Safety and Security website’s “policies and standards” tab for more information about the policy and waiver process.

Registered Student Organizations (RSOs)

Registered student organizations (RSOs) may travel inside Dane County without prior approval. All travel should follow current campus health protocols. This includes wearing face coverings when driving or riding with others. In addition, for RSOs vehicle occupancy is required to be no more than 50 percent of capacity (e.g. two people in a car that seats four) and all occupants are required to have a green Badger Badge.

RSOs traveling outside Dane County or staying overnight regardless of location are required to obtain approval from Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs (or designee). Requests will be facilitated by the Center for Leadership & Involvement and should be submitted at least 14 calendar days in advance via this form. Additional health protocols may be applied to such travel.