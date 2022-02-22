Update on Feb. 22 winter storm

UW–Madison plans to hold classes and operate as normally as possible on Tuesday, recognizing that a winter storm is affecting travel and closing local K-12 school districts.

Facilities, Planning & Management crews have been working to de-ice campus roads, sidewalks and building entrances beginning at 8 p.m. last night, and crews will continue working throughout the day.

With a glaze of ice on many local roads and sidewalks and additional freezing rain forecast during the day, travel safety should be a top priority.

If you can not travel safely to campus, contact your instructor or supervisor to make alternate arrangements.

Employees should consult the campus Inclement Weather Guidelines and Inclement Weather Policy. Faculty are encouraged to provide flexibility to students around attendance or assignments.

Travel tips

Check 511Wisconsin for the latest road conditions and the National Weather Service for forecast info.

Allow extra time if you are traveling by Madison Metro bus, keeping in mind that buses are currently on a 30-minute delay. Check the Madison Metro website or contact Metro’s customer service center at (608) 266-4466 for more information.

Be aware of icy sidewalks and roads.

Instructors and students: Instructors who plan to cancel a specific class are asked to notify students and the academic department of the cancellation and any related changes to the course.

Building managers: Physical Plant staff will continue to monitor the winter storm closely to ensure roads, sidewalks, and building entrances on campus are cleared. If there are other building-related issues, please call the Physical Plant Customer Service at (608) 263-3333.