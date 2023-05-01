Up to 10 free COVID-19 tests available until distribution ends May 12

Translations of this message will be available soon.

University of Wisconsin–Madison students and employees can now request up to 10 COVID-19 antigen test kits when they visit the distribution site at 333 East Campus Mall.

The university has provided no-cost masks and rapid at-home COVID test kits to current students and employees throughout the semester. Antigen test kit distribution at the site will permanently end at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

Students and employees must show and swipe a valid Wiscard when picking up test kits. The take-home antigen kits provide added convenience because they can be stored and used when needed. There is no cost for the antigen test kits or available face masks.

UW-Madison’s decision to end the distribution of no-cost antigen test kits at the end of the semester is based on the expiration of the Public Health Emergency on May 11. Test kits continue to be covered by most health insurers. Check with your insurer for the most up-to-date information for your specific plan and confirm coverage before purchasing tests.

Between now and May 12, antigen test kits can be picked up on the ground floor of 333 East Campus Mall; hours are: