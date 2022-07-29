University Staff invitation to join Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin for refreshments

Translated versions of this message will be available soon in:

Español / Spanish

Hmoob / Hmong

བོད་ཡིག / Tibetan

中文 / Chinese

नेपाली / Nepali

Dear Members of the University Staff,

During her first days on campus, Chancellor Mnookin wants to meet and acknowledge those of you who work the second and third shifts on campus. We are delighted to invite you to join her for bakery treats, fresh fruit, and coffee on Monday, August 8 from 11 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at Union South, Varsity Hall, 1308 W. Dayton St.

Parking in Lot 80 (Union South Parking Garage) for the Chancellor’s event will be free between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. Participants will just need to pull a visitor ticket to enter the garage and insert it upon exit. There will be no fee charged. Additional parking will also be available in Lots 56, 54 and 45.

Supervisors are encouraged to provide flexibility for employees to attend the event while planning ahead to ensure operations continue without interruption.

Chancellor Mnookin looks forward to seeing you!

On, Wisconsin!