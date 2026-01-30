Photo gallery
Union events honor MLK’s legacy
Student leaders from the Wisconsin Union Directorate developed programming to celebrate and reflect on King’s teaching.
UW–Madison celebrated the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a
series of events focused on King’s legacy. Wisconsin Union student leaders worked with staff to create activities designed to connect history with contemporary issues through art and meaningful dialogue.
This year’s programming was organized by the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) with support from Student Affairs and the Office of the Chancellor.
Related: Through Feb. 27, 2026, the WUD Art Committee presents A Curation of Artworks Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
At center, Jose Sanz, a fellow in mechanical engineering, engages in conversation as more than 150 people participate in Community Dinner: Food Security is a Civil Right. The event, held on Jan. 28, was sponsored by WUD Cuisine and WUD Volunteer Action, both student-led committees. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
A catered dinner from Melly Mell’s Soul Food, a local restaurant in Madison, Wisconsin, was served at the event. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
The shared meal included a panel conversation connecting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s advocacy for human rights to today’s food equity challenges and service opportunities. From left to right; Nandini Anantha, undergraduate student and director of WUD Cuisine; Presley Zemberi, undergraduate student and director of WUD Volunteer Action; Carmell Jackson, founder of Melly Mell’s Soul Food; Makenna Kull (speaking), graduate student in the Urban and Regional Planning Program and graduate advisor of Open Seat Food Pantry; Monica White, Distinguished Chair of Integrated Environmental Studies and associate professor of environmental justice; and Michaela Hoffelmeyer, assistant professor of public engagement in agriculture. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
At center, Jeff Novak, assistant vice chancellor for housing and dining, engages in conversation with event attendees. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
MIKE, a rapper known for introspective, subtly profound rhymes that explore grief, family and identity, talks during an Interdisciplinary Arts Community Session (IACS). The event, which also featured the Digable Planets, was hosted on Jan. 29 in the Play Circle at Memorial Union. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
During the intimate discussion, a member of the Digable Planets, a trio with a unique style of jazz-informed hip hop, shared why they create music. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
July Vasquez, Seijii Robinson, Emma Cabera and Mariana Koch pose for a photo with MIKE after the event. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Student Grace Licausi talks to MIKE after the discussion. Licausi says that her favorite part of the session was meeting MIKE and “hearing about the revolutionary aspect of art and how it can be a tool.” Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison