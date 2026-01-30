Photo gallery

Union events honor MLK’s legacy

Student leaders from the Wisconsin Union Directorate developed programming to celebrate and reflect on King’s teaching.

UW–Madison celebrated the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a series of events focused on King’s legacy. Wisconsin Union student leaders worked with staff to create activities designed to connect history with contemporary issues through art and meaningful dialogue.

This year’s programming was organized by the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) with support from Student Affairs and the Office of the Chancellor.

