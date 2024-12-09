Two honored for work toward a more inclusive climate

Two University of Wisconsin–Madison employees have been honored by the Universities of Wisconsin for their work creating a more inclusive climate.

Carolee Dodge Francis, professor of Civil Society & Community Studies, was one of 12 recipients of the 2024 Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award.

The annual honor is given to faculty, staff, students, or community members to recognize their achievements in advancing equity and inclusion for people of color within the Universities of Wisconsin as well as communities across the state.

Scott Seyforth, assistant director of residence life for University Housing, was one of 13 winners of the 2024 Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People.

The an annual honor is given to LGBTQ+ people or their allies who have helped to create a safer and more inclusive climate for LGBTQ+ people.