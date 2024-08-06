Two deans reappointed after 5-year reviews

Every five years of their tenure, deans of the university’s schools and colleges undergo a comprehensive review to assess their academic and administrative leadership and performance. The reviews include interviews with faculty, staff, students and external stakeholders. The provost appoints the members of the review committee.

Two dean reviews began last fall and have been completed: Dean Vallabh Sambamurthy, Albert O. Nicholas Dean at the Wisconsin School of Business, and Dean Steve Swanson of the School of Pharmacy.

Sambamurthy and Swanson have received and accepted feedback based on the results of their reviews, which included a comprehensive survey and interviews with faculty, staff, alumni, donors and more than a dozen individuals.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Provost Charles Isbell wish to express appreciation to the chairs and members of the two dean review teams and to all who contributed their input to the reviews.