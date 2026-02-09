There’s snow place like Winter Carnival The signature event on frozen Lake Mendota celebrates the season the Badger way.

A flurry of people celebrated days of frosty fun at the Wisconsin Union for the Hoofers’ Winter Carnival, held Feb. 5–7.

The crowd enjoyed activities both chilly and cozy, including ice skating, snowboarding, selfies with a submerged Lady Liberty, warm maple taffy treats and campfires, all topped off with fireworks over a frozen Lake Mendota.



Hundreds of people flock to frozen Lake Mendota for the Winter Carnival, rushing past the iconic submerged Lady Liberty. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

People lace up their skates before taking a spin on Lake Mendota. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison Skating on Lake Mendota is better with friends. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

Jay Stokes and his 5-year old daughter, Sikhona, show their excitement while ice skating. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison Elijah Bartlett demonstrates a half swizzle pump to a fellow skater. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison

Spectators watch as freestyle skiers and snowboarders compete in the Rail Jam at the snow-covered Memorial Union Terrace. PHOTO: TAYLOR WOLFRAM / UW–MADISON First-year student Lilliana Ruggini sleds down a ramp on a dining tray. PHOTO: TAYLOR WOLFRAM / UW–MADISON Thatchkorn Klaisuban (left) celebrates after defeating Natthaporn Mahaworakit (right) in the Whitewater Kayak Ice Pulley Challenge. PHOTO: TAYLOR WOLFRAM / UW–MADISON Selina Xu learns how to ice fish with the Wisconsin Fishing Team on Lake Mendota. PHOTO: XIAOMENG SHEN / UW–MADISON

Bucky Badger dances through the cold with Lydia Scoville from Monona. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison The Griese family looks back and smiles while taking a carriage ride with Hoofer Riding Club. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

Decked out in Badger gear, Boomer makes his way to the Winter Carnival with his family. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison Nandini Anantha demonstrates how to make maple taffy by pouring boiling maple syrup on a bed of clean snow. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison Jonathan Chan (left) and Leo Mazzocco (right) hold up Ws in front of the inflatable Lady Liberty on the Lake Mendota ice. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison Jugglers from Wild Rumpus perform for attendees of Frosty Fun at Alumni Park, which partnered with the Winter Carnival. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison Kalina Kapetanovic (left) throws a curling stone toward the target as Joaquin Lopez Isabello looks on during the “Floor Curling with RecWell Intramurals” event in Memorial Union’s Great Hall. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison









People warm themselves around a nighttime campfire atop the frozen lake. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison