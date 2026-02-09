There’s snow place like Winter Carnival

The signature event on frozen Lake Mendota celebrates the season the Badger way.
Photo and Video by Althea Dotzour, Amy Gill, Ma Vue, Taylor Wolfram, and Xiaomeng Shen
A flurry of people celebrated days of frosty fun at the Wisconsin Union for the Hoofers’ Winter Carnival, held Feb. 5–7.
The crowd enjoyed activities both chilly and cozy, including ice skating, snowboarding, selfies with a submerged Lady Liberty, warm maple taffy treats and campfires, all topped off with fireworks over a frozen Lake Mendota.
To immerse yourself in the action, just press play (and turn up the volume!).
Spectators watch as freestyle skiers and snowboarders compete in the Rail Jam at the snow-covered Memorial Union Terrace. PHOTO: TAYLOR WOLFRAM / UW–MADISON
First-year student Lilliana Ruggini sleds down a ramp on a dining tray. PHOTO: TAYLOR WOLFRAM / UW–MADISON
Thatchkorn Klaisuban (left) celebrates after defeating Natthaporn Mahaworakit (right) in the Whitewater Kayak Ice Pulley Challenge. PHOTO: TAYLOR WOLFRAM / UW–MADISON
Selina Xu learns how to ice fish with the Wisconsin Fishing Team on Lake Mendota. PHOTO: XIAOMENG SHEN / UW–MADISON