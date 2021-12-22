Video The UW Now: The omicron variant

As the prevalence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus increases throughout the world, everyone is waiting to find out how this new development will impact the pandemic. How contagious is the omicron variant? Do our current vaccines and treatments work against it? How does the severity of illness from the omicron variant differ from the severity of illness from the alpha or delta variants? What new treatments are on the horizon — and how might they change the game?

Nasia Safdar, professor and medical director of infection control at UW Hospital and Clinics, discusses what we know so far, in this recorded The UW Now livestream.