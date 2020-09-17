The Grainger Foundation pledges $32 million to UW–Madison College of Engineering

The University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Engineering has received a $32 million commitment from The Grainger Foundation of Lake Forest, Illinois.

The funding is aimed at attracting a diverse pool of students and faculty leaders and to create the Grainger Dean of the College of Engineering endowment.

“This new funding will greatly increase our ability to extend an outstanding engineering education to an even broader pool of the nation’s talented scholars, ultimately expanding the wave of UW–Madison engineering alumni who already are known for their skills and leadership at all levels of industry, academia, government and society,” says College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson.

To read more about the pledge and learn more about the College of Engineering, visit: engr.wisc.edu/news/32m-commitment-from-the-grainger-foundation-to-uw-madison-engineering-will-fuel-growth/.