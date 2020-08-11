Survey asks how university can support employees

UW–Madison is welcoming students back to campus for the start of fall classes on Sept. 1. The health and safety of everyone in our campus community, including UW employees, will continue to be our top priority as we bring more people back to campus.

To ensure a “Smart Restart” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, campus leaders and public health experts are coordinating a comprehensive plan for resuming campus activities. New health measures are being put in place for everyone on campus.

The Office of Human Resources has developed an online employee survey so we can be as responsive as possible to the needs of employees. The survey asks questions about how we can best support employees when working on campus, whether they are already working on campus or working remotely at this time.

The survey should take about five minutes to complete, and should be completed during your paid work time. Please respond on or before the deadline of Aug 14.

Responses to the survey are confidential, and individual responses will not be connected to an individual’s name. Divisions, units, and supervisors will not have access to individual survey responses.

The survey will be repeated at regular intervals in order to monitor any changes in employee needs as we proceed with the gradual reopening of campus.

If you have any questions about the survey, please email smartrestart@vc.wisc.edu or call the Office of Human Resources at 608-265-2257.