Students: Updates on gathering limits and testing availability

The following message was sent to all students on Nov. 20.

The number of COVID-19 infections continues to rapidly increase in Wisconsin and Dane County. I’m emailing today with the latest updates from UW–Madison ahead of Thanksgiving recess so you can plan ahead to keep yourself and your family healthy and safe.

As a reminder, if you’re planning to travel for Thanksgiving recess, we strongly urge you not to return to Madison. If you need to finish the fall semester in Madison or if you have symptoms, are in isolation or quarantine, please don’t travel.

City enforcing fines for gatherings

Off-campus indoor gatherings with those outside your own household are now prohibited in Dane County. This applies to upcoming football Saturdays, as well as holiday gatherings with friends next week. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer. If you violate this public health order, you may be subject to a large fine.

COVID tests booking quickly

With many students seeking testing, on-campus appointments are limited for the next several days. Rapid antigen test appointments are still available, but it is important to confirm positive rapid tests with a PCR test. Keep in mind that no amount of testing can make close contact with people outside your current household safe — only two weeks of strictly limiting your activities can do that.

You can find up-to-date testing information and travel guidance at go.wisc.edu/covidtravelguidance. If you cannot make your scheduled appointment, please cancel so someone else can take your spot.

I’m proud of the way our campus community has put its values into action this semester to keep the spread of the virus largely contained. Thank you for all you are doing to keep our campus – and your loved ones – safe.

Jake Baggott

Executive Director, University Health Services

Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs