Students to receive free safety kits

Students arriving on campus for the fall semester will be receiving a special welcome gift.

The free safety kits include two UW-branded face coverings, hand sanitizer, and health and safety information about COVID-19, all in a reusable Bucky bag.

Students living in campus residence halls will receive their kits at move-in. All others can pick up a kit at University Book Store, 711 State Street, beginning Aug. 19. A face covering will be required for entry, and students will be asked to show an ID.

Distribution will occur during the bookstore’s regular business hours: