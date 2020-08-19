 Skip to main content
Students to receive free safety kits

August 19, 2020

Students arriving on campus for the fall semester will be receiving a special welcome gift.

The free safety kits include two UW-branded face coverings, hand sanitizer, and health and safety information about COVID-19, all in a reusable Bucky bag.

Students living in campus residence halls will receive their kits at move-in. All others can pick up a kit at University Book Store, 711 State Street, beginning Aug. 19. A face covering will be required for entry, and students will be asked to show an ID.

Distribution will occur during the bookstore’s regular business hours:

  • Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.
