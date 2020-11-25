Students: Returning to campus after Thanksgiving?
UW–Madison students who travel or attend a gathering with people they don’t live with over Thanksgiving recess are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 before resuming in-person campus activities.
Anyone who has traveled should assume that they have come into contact with the virus and follow the guidance below.
Remember that receiving a negative test immediately after traveling or attending a gathering is not an “all-clear.”
- If you live in a residence hall, you should self-quarantine upon returning. You should minimize all interactions and only engage in required academic activities and report to work if applicable. If you are reporting to work, you must ensure that you follow all public health recommendations which include wearing face coverings and physical distancing. You are also required to be tested twice upon return following the schedule sent by University Housing. Please note that if you test positive, you will be placed in isolation.
- If you live off campus, you are strongly encouraged to self-quarantine upon return. It is recommended to be tested 3-5 days after return and again 10-12 days after returning. You should also minimize in-person interactions to help reduce the spread of COVID. Please ensure that you abide by all public health recommendations.