Students: Prepare now for Thanksgiving recess and winter break

UHS Executive Director Jake Baggott sent the following message to students on Nov. 16.

Dear students,

With COVID-19 cases rising locally and nationally, we encourage all students who can travel home safely for Thanksgiving recess to do so and stay there until the start of spring semester. You can find detailed information about travel during Thanksgiving on the UHS website.

Prepare now by taking these actions:

Stay home as much as possible and avoid hanging out with others beyond those you live with from now until you leave. You don’t want COVID to spoil your plans or infect your family and friends.



Schedule a COVID-19 test several days before you travel and then self-quarantine until you travel. On-campus appointments are available on weekdays as well as Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22.Beginning Thursday, Nov. 19, a rapid test option will also be available on campus. You may use either type of test.

Do not travel if you have symptoms, are in isolation, or are in quarantine.

Travel in a personal vehicle with limited passengers if possible.Wear face coverings if traveling with people outside your household. If using public transportation, check the carrier requirements for testing well before travel. Please review the CDC website for up-to-date information.



Travel in a personal vehicle with limited passengers if possible.Wear face coverings if traveling with people outside your household. If using public transportation, check the carrier requirements for testing well before travel. Please review the CDC website for up-to-date information.

If you must finish the fall semester in Madison, we strongly recommend against traveling for the Thanksgiving recess. Given the very high rates of COVID-19 throughout Wisconsin and many other places, staying here is safest for you and for your family. Clinical students and any other students returning to in-person instructional settings, such as those in Law and Education, should pay particular attention to this guidance.

If you travel and then return to Madison after the Thanksgiving recess, we strongly recommend that you quarantine in your Madison residence until you receive two negative test results. Students in residence halls will follow the testing schedule set by University Housing; students living off-campus should be tested 3-5 days after return and again 10-12 days after return.

We are here to support you. Please continue to do your part to keep our campus community — as well as your family and friends — safe and healthy.

Jake Baggott

Executive Director, University Health Services

Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs