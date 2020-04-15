Student-to-student: Show us how you social-distance!

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has upended daily life for many, UW students are still filling the time while staying safe at home. From practicing self-care (by doing yoga with cats!) to keeping up with their schoolwork, Badgers everywhere are pushing forward in even the most unprecedented times.

Whether you’re taking lots of naps or snuggling with your pet, we want to see what you’re up to as you practice social distancing! Send us a photo on Instagram or Twitter using #BadgerAtHome. For some inspiration, check here to see what students were doing this past week:

Finding time to break a sweat

Badgers made sure to get some fresh air and exercise through yoga, cycling and rollerblading. Nina Ignatowski enjoyed a sunset yoga session, Paige Strigel rolled around her neighborhood and Chris Gitter biked for miles and miles.

Writing, reading, studying

For others, there’s no shortage of studying and virtual learning. Lauren Sorensen submitted a draft of her 134-page senior thesis, Sonam Dolma studied for her biochemistry exams and Morgan Roelke checked off some books on her must-read list. Of course, some students are also busy at work with their online classes, where they’re participating in discussions with classmates and professors.

Painting, puzzling, cuddling

Lily Oberstein and Dani Scholz also found fun ways to pass the time through filling out puzzles and painting pictures. Others’ pets are just happy to have them home for cuddles and playtime. (Some dogs are even showing their support with the cutest Badger outfits!)

Mask-making galore

If you must venture outside of your home, don’t forget to wear a cloth face mask to protect yourself and others! This mother-daughter duo keeps their community safe, while also sporting their Badger pride with these UW-themed face masks. The Badger mom sews dozens of the red-and-white masks each day and has sent them out to fellow UW parents, students and alum across the nation.

Practicing their civic duty

Alyssa Birkeland spent her April 7 at the polls, where she helped community members cast their ballots. From the looks of her two thumbs-up, you can tell she enjoyed the opportunity to participate in the election. No matter the activity, UW students are staying entertained by exploring new hobbies and taking time for themselves. Show us what your social-distancing looks like — share your photos with us while you #BadgerAtHome!