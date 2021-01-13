Student to student: Our biggest takeaways from 2020

The world as we know it is not the same.

The year 2020 caused drastic changes to our daily lives in terms of what we can do, what we can’t, and the way we view the world around us. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all a thing or two, about ourselves and others.

What did I learn? One of my biggest takeaways has been to learn the virtue of patience. I may sound cliche to say, but I truly think that having patience through this all was necessary.

When things first started closing down, we didn’t know how long it would last. I really needed to practice patience and understand that things take time. I cannot always rush them or be in control of work, school and quarantine. I have to sit back and let things take care of themselves sometimes.

Senior Thad­deus Gue says that his biggest takeaway, along with patience, was learning about endurance.

He said that this past year he really had to work on applying himself to things we may be uncomfortable with.

“I never knew I would have such a big lack of motivation. I’ve gone to Madison for three years and I figured I was a pro at handling school, but then I got to my fourth year, and I struggled being motivated with school and classes,” he said.

Junior Ximena Morales said that in 2020 one of her biggest takeaways was learning how to be alone. Being ordered to stay home was not easy, and neither is being alone.

“The pandemic this year really forced me to spend time being alone and to learn how to have fun alone,” she said.

She took advantage of this time to try new things and challenge herself in things she hadn’t before. “At times I didn’t like to just sit with my thoughts, so I found and tried new hobbies to pass the time. I picked up my guitar and wrote lyrics to songs,” she said.

For freshmen Caiya Carpenter, who spent the majority of the semester at home in Los Angeles, said that being a student during the pandemic taught her a lot. One of her biggest takeaways was learning to find what works best for her in different situations.

“I learned the times of the day I am most productive but also the times of the day I am most lonely,” she said.

As I look back and personally reflect on where I was when I started 2020 compared to how I was when it ended, I see a different person in many ways.

I am stronger: I have realized that I should not doubt my abilities to overcome obstacles that life places in front of me.

With this type of mentality, I am hopeful that 2021 will bring more personal growth but it will also be a little bit calmer than 2020.