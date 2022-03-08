Statement on recent antisemitic incidents

The following statement comes from Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston:

UW-Madison values a diverse community where people of all religions, races, ethnicities, identities, and cultures feel safe, welcome and supported. The university’s diversity is its strength.

A report from the Anti-Defamation League finds antisemitism has been on the rise, including on college campuses. We are dismayed to share that several concerning incidents have also been reported recently by members of our campus community:

A swastika etched into a residence hall community bathroom stall.

Antisemitic slurs yelled at a student on Langdon Street.

An individual who said they had been harassed for “looking Jewish.”

Antisemitism is wrong and it will not be tolerated at UW–Madison.

We are working to support all community members and increasing our educational efforts to prevent bias incidents from happening in the future.

We are committed to creating a campus where everyone feels valued and knows they belong.

UW has a process for responding to hate and bias incidents that affect students and urges those who witness or experience incidents to issue a report as soon as possible at go.wisc.edu/reporthateandbias.

Our first priority is to respond to those who are most directly affected. The Dean of Students Office follows up on all reports involving students. The university may also engage in outreach efforts more broadly on a case by case basis.

We encourage anyone affected to seek support and community in ways that feel right to you: