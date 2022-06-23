Statement on proposed Title IX rule changes on its 50th anniversary

Interim Chancellor John Karl Scholz released the following statement on June 23, 2022:

Sex discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual violence have no place at UW–Madison. These problems cause terrible personal harm and damages our campus community. Demonstrating our commitment to creating a safe and inclusive campus environment, UW–Madison has developed policies and programs that address prevention, response, and accountability, and are also compliant with federal regulations.

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX’s enactment, providing important federal regulations against sex discrimination at schools and universities that receive federal funding. The historic protections included in Title IX have had a positive impact on generations of students, faculty and staff.

Today, the Biden administration has proposed a set of changes to Title IX regulations. We are reviewing the recently released proposed changes to the current Title IX regulations. Working with University of Wisconsin System administration and campus partners, we will determine where the proposal may vary from our current campus policies, and we will respond to the U.S. Department of Education with comments within the designated timeframe. After reviewing the comments, the Department of Education will issue the final regulations at a later date. UW–Madison’s current policies and practices will remain in place during this process.

We will continue to communicate about these issues with our campus community. We will also work with organizations such as the Association of American Universities (AAU), National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA), and the Association for Student Conduct Administration (ASCA) in support of federal policies that uphold the principles stated above.

For more information about UW–Madison’s Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program, please visit: https://compliance.wisc.edu/titleix/