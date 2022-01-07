Statement of UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank on UW System President Tommy Thompson’s resignation
“President Thompson stepped in during a critical moment for UW System and our state, and he has provided strong and decisive leadership.
“He has been an extraordinary advocate for our students, faculty and staff over these past 18 months, as he has been for the state of Wisconsin over his many decades of public service.
“Thank you to President Thompson for helping us navigate the many challenges of the pandemic and for his tireless support of higher education.”