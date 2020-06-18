Statement from Chancellor Blank in response to U.S. Supreme Court ruling on DACA

Chancellor Rebecca Blank released the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“Today’s court ruling is a positive step for the talented, passionate and motivated young people here at UW–Madison and around the country who want to continue to make meaningful contributions to our country. While it is a welcome step, it remains important for Congress and the President to come together and provide a process for these young people to lawfully remain in the United States. We know a vast majority of Americans support Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“Individuals who are participants in DACA, undocumented or from mixed status families are important members of our UW–Madison community. I will continue to advocate for them, including through national higher education organizations such as the Association of American Universities and the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities.

“We will also continue providing information and resources. Members of the campus commnity are encouraged to contact the Dean of Students Office or Multicultural Student Center (MSC).

“In addition, we are reminding the community of our policies and practices:

UW-Madison does not ask students to disclose whether they are a DACA participant and will not provide information on immigration status of its students, faculty or staff unless required to do so by law.

The UW–Madison Police Department (UWPD) will not participate in immigration enforcement actions conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers (ICE). Our resources are limited and such enforcement is not part of UWPD’s mission, duties or philosophy. UWPD will only participate in immigration-related investigations if an individual has committed serious crimes which impact the campus.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers must use appropriate legal processes if they are on campus and wish to contact individual students about enforcement-related issues. For example, ICE generally cannot enter an on-campus private residence without a proper warrant.

“Additional support and information are available from the following campus and community organizations:

Dean of Students Office

Email dean@studentlife.wisc.edu or call (608) 263-5700.

Dreamers @ UW–Madison

Student organization advocating for undocumented/DACAmented students pursuing higher education.

UW Law School Immigrant Justice Clinic

Provides legal services to Wisconsin’s underserved immigrant community. Call (608) 262-2276 to schedule a confidential, telephonic consultation with an immigration attorney.

University Health Services – Mental Health

Call( 608) 265-5600 (option 2) to speak with a mental health counselor or schedule an appointment. Web booking is available for Access Appointments.

Centro Hispano

Dane County nonprofit providing wrap-around supports for Latinx and immigrant communities, serving up to 5,000 households annually.

Dane County Immigration Affairs Services

Provides outreach, information and referral services.

Latino Education Council

Dane County nonprofit dedicated to the educational advancement of the Latinx community regardless of cultural or linguistic background.”