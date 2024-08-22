Statement by Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin on Universities of Wisconsin budget request

A strong, healthy Universities of Wisconsin is essential for the success of the state of Wisconsin. UW–Madison, our state’s flagship educational institution, is a major economic driver all across our state, providing life-changing research and the knowledge and talent pipeline Wisconsin’s citizens and employers need.

The 2025-27 budget request passed by the Board of Regents is a critical step in ensuring that UW–Madison and the Universities of Wisconsin remain competitive. Wisconsin now ranks 43rd out of 50 states for public funding for universities, far below neighboring states Illinois, which ranks first in state support, Michigan (3rd), Iowa (9th) and Minnesota (10th).

Below average support is not what hard-working Wisconsin students deserve. The Universities of Wisconsin rising to the median level of state support nationally will increase accessibility, stimulate teaching and research innovation, and lead to greater student success.

The budget request also includes critical investment in UW–Madison’s infrastructure, demolishing the aging Humanities Building and expanding our University Housing capacity to support our students and meet the needs stemming from enrollment growth. In addition, the request makes a strong commitment to our faculty and staff compensation in a very competitive job market.

I look forward to working with my colleagues at the Universities of Wisconsin, business and industry partners, the governor and legislative leaders to make clear that the priorities identified in the budget request will maintain and further improve quality higher education for Wisconsin students, the ability to access a transformative education, and strengthen opportunities for innovation and economic development in our great state.