Spring academic calendar changed

Amid concerns about travel over spring break and uncertainty about the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Faculty Senate voted on Monday to alter the spring 2021 academic calendar. The action followed discussion between Provost Karl Scholz and the University Committee.

Under the revised calendar, instruction will begin on Jan. 25, six days later than had been previously scheduled. The updated calendar includes a long weekend from Friday, April 2, through Sunday, April 4. There will also be no classes on Passover (Saturday, March 27). There will be 69 days of instruction, as had been previously planned, and the last day of instruction will remain April 30. Finals week and commencement will remain as scheduled.

Under the previous calendar, spring break had been scheduled for March 27 through April 3.