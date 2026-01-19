Spring 2026 guidance on federal immigration actions

UW–Madison remains committed to keeping our community informed so all can navigate rights, responsibilities and resources related to law and policy.

This information is being translated into multiple languages. Check back soon.

Campus leadership, including the Office of Legal Affairs, International Division and University Relations, continues to closely monitor federal immigration policies that may affect UW–Madison students, faculty and staff, as well as the university’s educational, research and outreach missions.

UW–Madison will not provide information on the immigration status of its students, faculty, or staff unless required by law.

The university’s guidance for what to do if you are contacted by or come into contact with someone representing a government agency in a campus workspace remains unchanged and is posted.

The guidance includes:

Immediately calling the Office of Legal Affairs at (608) 263-7400 and asking to speak with one of the attorneys. The OLA office number is answered 24/7.

Agents are free to enter any public areas of your workplace but must have a valid search warrant to enter a non-public area.

Do not give your consent to allow an agent to enter a non-public area.

Public areas may include reception, waiting areas and lobbies, open dining areas such as cafeterias, restrooms and other common areas accessible by members of the public without screening or escort.

Non-public areas include private offices and laboratories; private residential rooms; classrooms, conference/meeting rooms and lecture halls that are currently in use; and other secured or restricted-access areas designated for instructional, research, or building and campus operational use.

Separately, UWPD has a set of procedures and practices it follows related to immigration enforcement. UWPD is committed to providing exceptional service to all members of the community regardless of immigration status.

UWPD will not participate in federal immigration enforcement actions.

Federal agents must use appropriate legal processes if they are on campus and wish to contact individual students about enforcement-related issues.

UWPD officers will not detain or arrest an individual solely based on a suspected violation of immigration law and will not routinely inquire about an individual’s immigration status.

An individual’s immigration status does not affect their ability to file a police report with UWPD.

An individual’s immigration status does not determine whether UWPD will provide campus and community safety-related services and will only be relevant if the individual is involved in serious crimes.

For areas off campus, MPD has its own set of information posted.

For up-to-date information on immigration resources, visit https://iss.wisc.edu/resources-on-immigration-issues/.