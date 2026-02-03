Photo gallery
Snowburst Bash welcomes students back
Students ended their first week of spring semester with an evening of fun that stretched across all four levels of Union South, from rock climbing on the lower level to board games and crafts at the top level.
The Wisconsin Union’s Snowburst Bash at Union South on Jan. 30 drew a lively crowd of returning students eager to reconnect with friends at the start of the semester and come in out of the cold. They sang karaoke, played games, danced at a silent disco and ascended a rock-climbing wall, all while enjoying free food and live entertainment.
On a cold winter night, students were eager to enter Union South and join the fun at Snowburst Bash. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Students climb a rock wall with the assistance of Hoofers Mountaineering Club in the lower level of the Sett. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Student Ben Harpstead plays pool with friends in the lower level of the Sett. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A student smiles while playing bingo with friends. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Students Grace Anderson and Elsa Fortner prepare for the excitement of a bingo game. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Students, left to right, Luke Osgood, Ruby Royston, Caroline Donati, Sophia Jongeling, Jack Revoy and Pranav Avadhanam play the board game Settlers of Catan. The group says that the games and free food were their favorite parts of Snowburst Bash. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Students dance during the silent disco. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Students give a thumbs up and smile during the silent disco. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Third-year undergraduate student Nadia Said (left) makes hot chocolate. Nadia says that her favorite thing about the event was the variety — hot chocolate, silent disco, and really good German cookies. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Student Arwa Mohamud said that singing karaoke was her favorite part of the night. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Freshmen Hannah Pecoraro, Alayna Neal and Ava Erickson decorate wooden frames and a Wisconsin cutout during DIY Crafts with Wheelhouse Studios. The group says their favorite parts of the Snowburst Bash were the hot chocolate, crafts, and hanging out with friends. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison