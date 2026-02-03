 Skip to main content
Snowburst Bash welcomes students back

Students ended their first week of spring semester with an evening of fun that stretched across all four levels of Union South, from rock climbing on the lower level to board games and crafts at the top level.

The Wisconsin Union’s Snowburst Bash at Union South on Jan. 30 drew a lively crowd of returning students eager to reconnect with friends at the start of the semester and come in out of the cold. They sang karaoke, played games, danced at a silent disco and ascended a rock-climbing wall, all while enjoying free food and live entertainment.

People enter a building with a sign that says "Union South."
On a cold winter night, students were eager to enter Union South and join the fun at Snowburst Bash. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Students climb a rock wall with the assistance of Hoofers Mountaineering Club in the lower level of the Sett. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A man plays pool, holding a pool cue and preparing to strike a ball.
Student Ben Harpstead plays pool with friends in the lower level of the Sett. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A woman sitting at a table with others playing a game of bingo smiles.
A student smiles while playing bingo with friends. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Two young women sit at a table playing bingo.
Students Grace Anderson and Elsa Fortner prepare for the excitement of a bingo game. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
People sit around a table playing games.
Students, left to right, Luke Osgood, Ruby Royston, Caroline Donati, Sophia Jongeling, Jack Revoy and Pranav Avadhanam play the board game Settlers of Catan. The group says that the games and free food were their favorite parts of Snowburst Bash. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
In a room lit with a dim purple light students dance.
Students dance during the silent disco. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Students wearing earphones gather together to pose for a photo.
Students give a thumbs up and smile during the silent disco. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A person mixes a hot chocolate drink.
Third-year undergraduate student Nadia Said (left) makes hot chocolate. Nadia says that her favorite thing about the event was the variety — hot chocolate, silent disco, and really good German cookies. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A student holds a microphone on stage and sings.
Student Arwa Mohamud said that singing karaoke was her favorite part of the night. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Students gather around a table and create art.
Freshmen Hannah Pecoraro, Alayna Neal and Ava Erickson decorate wooden frames and a Wisconsin cutout during DIY Crafts with Wheelhouse Studios. The group says their favorite parts of the Snowburst Bash were the hot chocolate, crafts, and hanging out with friends. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

