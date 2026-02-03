Photo gallery

Snowburst Bash welcomes students back

Students ended their first week of spring semester with an evening of fun that stretched across all four levels of Union South, from rock climbing on the lower level to board games and crafts at the top level.

The Wisconsin Union’s Snowburst Bash at Union South on Jan. 30 drew a lively crowd of returning students eager to reconnect with friends at the start of the semester and come in out of the cold. They sang karaoke, played games, danced at a silent disco and ascended a rock-climbing wall, all while enjoying free food and live entertainment.