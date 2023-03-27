Smith Residence Hall tragedy

The message below from Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor was sent to all UW–Madison students and employees.

I’m deeply saddened to share with you that, earlier today, a student died outside Smith Residence Hall. We know some people witnessed or have otherwise been affected by this loss, and we recognize how painful it will be for many in our community. While there is no threat to campus safety, we want to acknowledge that this loss will continue to be felt by our community and to offer support resources available as you process what you may have seen, heard, or be experiencing.

The UW–Madison Police Department provided initial support this morning, and staff from University Housing, University Health Services (UHS), and the Dean of Students Office have been at Smith throughout the day to offer processing space and care for students and staff. We encourage anyone affected by this recent incident, or who might need assistance for any other reason, to seek support and community in ways that feel right to you:

UHS Mental Health Services (24/7), 608-265-5600 (option 9)

UHS Let’s Talk sessions provide daily no-cost, informal, and confidential consultations to all students both in-person around campus and virtually

UWPD and the Dane County Medical Examiner are still in the process of gathering more information about the circumstances of the incident, but they do not suspect foul play.

While we are unable to share any further details at this time, we are here as a campus community to offer support. Please remember to take care of yourselves and one another and please do not hesitate to reach out to the resources listed above.

Lori Reesor

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs