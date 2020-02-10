Sigma Chi fraternity becomes inactive at UW–Madison

The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s chapter of Sigma Chi fraternity, 221 Langdon St., has surrendered its charter to Sigma Chi International (SCI), its parent organization, which means it no longer may operate as a registered student organization at the university.

In October 2019, the university suspended the chapter after it violated the Student Organization Code of Conduct by holding an event at which alcohol was served while the chapter was on probation with alcohol restriction. SCI also suspended the chapter. Since then, the university and SCI have worked closely together to address concerns at the chapter.

On Jan. 30, the local chapter notified SCI that it was surrendering its charter. SCI voted to accept the surrender.

“We support SCI’s decision – it is a testament to their commitment to ensuring that students who participate in fraternity life have safe, positive experiences,” says Mark Guthier, associate vice chancellor for student affairs. “Fraternities and sororities provide many benefits to our students and to the university and we continue to support our fraternity and sorority community. Together with Sigma Chi International, we look forward to the opportunity to welcome a new Sigma Chi chapter as a recognized student organization at UW–Madison in the future.”

Effective immediately, Sigma Chi is no longer an active registered student organization at UW–Madison. It may not hold events and activities (either independently or with other fraternities and sororities) and no longer has the privileges of a registered student organization (RSO).

When a student organization becomes inactive, individual students remain subject to the university’s student conduct policies and will be held accountable for any violations.