Search underway for next Veterinary Medicine dean 

A search committee has been appointed to help identify and select candidates for the next dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine.

Kristen Bernard, a professor of pathobiological sciences at the School of Veterinary Medicine, is chairing the committee.

Mark D. Markel announced in July that he will step down from the position in summer 2024, after nearly 12 years of leading the state’s only veterinary school through an era of unprecedented growth.

The Veterinary Medicine dean serves as the chief academic and executive officer of the school with responsibility for faculty and staff development, personnel oversight, fundraising, budget planning and management, curriculum, student academic affairs, clinical resources, and facilities development. The school is comprised of 380 veterinary students and approximately 875 faculty, staff, and trainees with a budget of approximately $100 million, including research expenditures of $42 million.

Reporting to the chancellor and the provost, the dean serves on the university’s Deans Council, and provides leadership for veterinary medicine and certain public health initiatives across the campus. The dean serves the state of Wisconsin through service on the board of the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association, the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and to the veterinary medicine profession at the national and international levels, acting as ambassador for the school and the profession. The dean also leads the advancement of the school through its instructional programs, its internationally recognized research initiatives, its philanthropic efforts, and by building strong internal and external communities to support the school’s continued success and growth.

To read a full description of the position and instructions on how to nominate candidates, visit https://www.imsearch.com/open-searches/uw-madison/dean-veterinary-medicine. To ensure consideration, applications must be received by Jan. 8.

A survey can be taken here to help provide feedback to the search committee. The deadline to complete the survey is Nov. 24.

In addition to Bernard, the committee members are:

Jenny Dahlberg, research administration director, School of Veterinary Medicine

Doerte Doepfer, professor of medical sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine

David Gamm, professor of ophthalmology & visual sciences, School of Medicine & Public Health

Barbara King, professor at the School of Nursing

Douglas Kratt, president and veterinarian, Central Animal Hospital, Onalaska, Wis., and 1998 SVM graduate; past president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Krista Li, student representative, School of Veterinary Medicine

Robert Lipinski, associate professor of comparative biosciences, School of Veterinary Medicine

Gillian McLellan, professor of surgical sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine

Karen Majerus, v eterinary nurse supervisor , anesthesia, School of Veterinary Medicine

Linda Scott, dean of the School of Nursing

Kurt Sladky, clinical professor of surgical sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine

Garret Suen, professor, Department of Bacteriology, College of Agriculture & Life Sciences

Michelle Turek, associate clinical professor of surgical sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine

Mostafa Zamanian, associate professor of pathobiological sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine

For questions or comments, contact Carole Kolb, Director of Administrative Services, Office of the Provost.