Search begins for next dean of the School of Medicine and Public Health

A search committee has been appointed to help identify and select candidates to be the next dean of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and vice chancellor for medical affairs.

David Andes, professor of medicine, will serve as chair of the search committee.

Robert N. Golden, one of the longest-serving medical school deans in North America, announced in January that he would step down after more than 17 years in the job.

The school comprises more than 1,900 faculty members in clinical, basic and applied science departments, as well as many supporting institutes and centers across the University of Wisconsin–Madison, leveraging more than $240 million in National Institutes of Health funding. The school’s mission is to advance health and health equity through remarkable service to patients and communities, outstanding education and innovative research.

The SMPH dean serves as chief academic and executive officer of the school, with responsibility for leadership in teaching and research, as well as partnership with the academic health system — working closely with leaders and administrators of UW–Madison, the Universities of Wisconsin and UW Health, the school’s primary affiliated health system.

Opportunities for public input

Online survey

Members of the UW–Madison community can give input to the search committee through an online survey through June 21 or at forthcoming public listening sessions.

Listening sessions

Listening sessions will be held via Zoom:

Monday, June 17, 8-9 a.m.

Friday, June 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Position description and candidate nominations

A full description of the position and instructions for nominating candidates are available online. To ensure consideration, applications must be received by Aug. 26.

Search committee members

In addition to Andes, the committee members are:

Anjon Audhya, senior associate dean for basic research, biotechnology and graduate studies and professor of biomolecular chemistry, School of Medicine and Public Health

Shobhina Chheda, associate dean for medical education and professor of medicine, School of Medicine and Public Health

Gary Diffee, associate dean for health and professor of kinesiology, School of Education

Jerome Garrett Jr., Family Medicine and Community Health Department administrator, School of Medicine and Public Health

Daniel Jackson, professor of pediatrics, School of Medicine and Public Health

Jessica Kain, student representative, School of Medicine and Public Health

William Karpus, dean, Graduate School

Patricia Kiley, professor and chair of Biomolecular Chemistry, School of Medicine and Public Health

Peter Newcomer, chief operating officer, UW Health, and senior associate dean for clinical affairs and professor of medicine, School of Medicine and Public Health

Nasia Safdar, associate dean for clinical trials and professor of medicine, School of Medicine and Public Health

Tamara Scerpella, professor and chair of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, School of Medicine and Public Health

Linda Scott, dean, School of Nursing

Ajay Sethi, professor of population health sciences, School of Medicine and Public Health

Susan Thibeault, professor of surgery, School of Medicine and Public Health

Rebecca Welch, Neuroscience Department administrator, School of Medicine and Public Health

Terri Young, professor and chair of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, School of Medicine and Public Health

More information

Questions or comments may be directed to Carole Kolb, director of administrative services in the Office of the Provost.