Search begins for new vice chancellor for university relations

A 10-member search committee has been appointed by Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin to identify top candidates to be the next vice chancellor for university relations at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Charles Hoslet, who has served as vice chancellor for university relations since 2016, will retire at the end of the 2023-24 academic year after a 27-year UW career.

Appointed to lead the search committee is J. Michael Collins, professor of Public Affairs and Human Ecology.

The vice chancellor for university relations is responsible for leading university interactions with key stakeholders including federal, state, local and tribal government leaders, community organizations, business and industry, and visitors to campus. Hoslet currently serves on the board of directors for Destination Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Alumni Advisory Council and has served previously on advisory boards for University Research Park and the Wisconsin Technology Council, among other organizations.

Search committee members include:

Miriam Seifter, professor of Law, UW Law School

Eric Wilcots, dean, College of Letters & Science

Renee Moe, president and CEO, United Way of Dane County

Jack Salzwadel, CEO/board chair, American Family Insurance

William McCoshen, partner, Michael Best Strategies

Tricia Nolan, assistant vice chancellor, University Marketing, Office of Strategic Communications

Heidi Zoerb, associate dean for external relations and advancement, CALS

Marc Lovicott, executive director of communications, UWPD

Kelsee Crogan, student representative

The committee is working with national search firm WittKiefer to identify a pool of highly qualified candidates.

Questions or nominations can be directed to committee chair Michael Collins or WittKiefer. Additional information about this search and the position description will be posted at https://provost.wisc.edu/2024/05/06/vice-chancellor-for-university-relations-search.