Road construction to impact vehicle, pedestrian traffic around campus

As UW–Madison prepares for the new school year, getting around campus will look different in the coming weeks. Utility projects across campus will impact employees, students and visitors. Please plan for detours and closures, whether you are walking, biking or driving.

Madison Metro Transit detours and stop closures may also be changing or will remain in effect the first week of September. For route and stop information, visit mymetrobus.com .

See a map of the construction projects.

The following road and sidewalk construction impacts will be in effect Sept. 2-16:

Walnut Street From Campus Drive to Linden Drive – Only the northbound lane of Walnut Street is open until Sept. 7. From Linden Drive to Observatory Drive – Walnut Street is closed in both directions until Sept. 7. Please follow detours.



The sidewalk on the west side of the street is closed. Walnut Street and the sidewalk are scheduled to reopen to two-way traffic September 7.

Observatory Drive From Willow Creek to Willow Drive – The sidewalk on the north side of the street is closed. Please use the sidewalk on the south side of the street. From Charter Street to Lincoln Drive – Traffic is westbound beginning September 6. There is also a temporary, protected walkway in the street.

Lathrop Drive from Chamberlin Hall to the Law Building – Lathrop Drive is closed to through traffic through Spring 2023. Many of the sidewalks in the area are also closed. Please follow pedestrian detours.

Johnson Street From Orchard Street to Charter Street – The left lane of Johnson Street will close September 5, leaving three eastbound lanes open. There will be a temporary walkway on the north side of the street. From Park Street to East Campus Mall – The right lane of Johnson Street and the sidewalk on the south side of the street are closed until late October. Three eastbound lanes and the sidewalk on the north side of the street will remain open.

Mills Street from University Avenue to Conklin Place – Mills Street and the sidewalk on the west side of the street will be closed.

Park Street from West Johnson Street to Dayton Street – The right lane of northbound traffic on Park Street and the sidewalk on the east side of the street are closed until early October.

East Campus Mall – East Campus Mall has one shared lane for pedestrian and bike traffic near the tunnel.

Sidewalks near Agricultural Hall, King Hall, Soils Building and Microbial Sciences – Many of the sidewalks in the area are closed. Please follow pedestrian detours.

For back to school and beyond, these tips will help you navigate campus:

Plan your route – Transportation Services has maps available to help you navigate campus and find parking options. Check out the Campus Construction maps to keep up to date with changes in your route.

Remain aware of your surroundings – Please exercise caution and remain aware. Construction sites can mean closed roads and sidewalks, shifts in traffic or detours, and drivers, cyclists and pedestrians will all be learning new routes.

Follow directions on signage – Not all hazards are obvious. Keep yourself safe by following the guidance on signs and do not enter restricted areas.

Construction projects can change quickly, so these dates and locations are subject to change. Your regular route may not be the same day-to-day. Bookmark transportation.wisc.edu/construction for navigation updates.