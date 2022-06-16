Responding to recent reports of concern affecting UW–Madison students

The university has been made aware of recent acts of violence and aggression against students that took place near the UW–Madison campus.

We are deeply concerned by these reports. UW–Madison is committed to making our campus and nearby downtown areas safe for all.

Initial reports came from members of our Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American communities, and we are aware that in recent years these communities have faced increased threats to their safety, well-being, and sense of belonging. We recognize the safety concerns and trauma these actions may cause, and will continue to work to create safe, equitable and inclusive working, living, and learning environments.

University Police and Madison Police are working together to gather more details and information. The reports to campus occurred amidst a number of other incidents of violence reported in recent days to Madison Police. Law enforcement will continue to investigate and take action where appropriate.

The Dean of Students Office is working with affected students to provide support, including through the Dean of Students Office.

For anyone who feels unsafe, contact the University of Wisconsin Police Department. To report an incident, call 911 or 608-264-COPS.

Counseling staff at University Health Services are also available to talk with students affected by recent events or other personal concerns. After-hours medical advice and mental health support are also available.