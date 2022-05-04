 Skip to main content
May 4, 2022

If you weren’t looking for it, you might not suspect there’s a place to fix a flat tire on your bike where most people notice only a gated campus parking garage. But there it is, in Helen C. White Hall under the sign “University Bicycle Resource Center.” Campus pedestrian/bicycle coordinator Chuck Strawser  and his student employees not only help cyclists fix things, but teach repair and maintenance skills that will keep riders on the roads and trails.