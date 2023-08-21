Republican presidential primary debate: UW–Madison experts available

The following UW–Madison experts can comment on the first upcoming GOP debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday, Aug. 23:

Steven Deller is a professor and economist in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. Deller is an expert on the Wisconsin economy, the rural U.S. economy and economic growth and development policies.

Contact: scdeller@wisc.edu

Barry Burden is a professor of political science and Director of the Elections Research Center.

Burden can discuss the GOP nomination contest, Wisconsin’s role in the presidential election and election rules, laws and administration.

Contact: bcburden@wisc.edu

Michael Wagner is a professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication and a member of the Elections Research Center. Wagner is available for interviews on Wisconsin politics, presidential primaries and presidential elections.

Contact: mwagner8@wisc.edu

In addition to those above, more experts can be found on the UW–Madison Experts page.