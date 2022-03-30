Reminder: Testing, masks and booster shots

Campus health officials are reminding students and employees about the easy availability of masks and COVID-19 testing.

Through the rest of spring semester, UW–Madison will continue to offer free PCR testing, antigen test kits, and surgical and N95 masks to students and employees.

PCR testing hours and availability at the University Club will remain the same until the end of the spring semester.

Masks and testing kits continue to be available:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday at Memorial Union

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Union South box office, next to the Daily Scoop

Surgical and N95 masks are available at each site

Nearly 96 percent of students and employees are fully vaccinated. Every student and employee who can is encouraged to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccination, including boosters, and to upload or share a record of vaccination with University Health Services. UHS continues to offer no-cost COVID-19 vaccines to all students and employees, and vaccines are also available off-campus, including through pharmacies and health care providers.

On Tuesday, March 29, the Food and Drug Administration authorized additional booster shots for individuals over age 50 and some immunocompromised people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will review the information and issue guidance, after which time, UHS can begin offering appointments to those eligible. Monitor the COVID-19 Response vaccine page and MyUHS for updates before you schedule, as UHS will have to cancel appointments scheduled before the official guidance is issued.

Given the current state of the pandemic, as well as continuing uncertainty around President Biden’s Executive Order regarding vaccination of federal contractors and subcontractors, mandatory, on-campus testing of unvaccinated individuals — employees and students — is paused effective April 4, 2022.

Campus will continue to consult public health experts and monitor national public health recommendations.