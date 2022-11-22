Reesor: Update on missing UW-Madison student

The following message was emailed to students, faculty and staff from Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor on Nov. 22, 2022.

Dear campus community,

I am grateful to share with you that a missing UW–Madison student has been found safe, thanks to a tip from a community member that the UW–Madison Police Department received overnight.

I want to express our gratitude to the Madison Police Department and UWPD, who with the Dean of Students Office and International Student Services have been working with the student’s family. Yesterday, Madison Police, in partnership with UWPD, made the decision to issue a public request for help. We are grateful to our caring community for the outpouring of support and concern and that the situation came to a positive resolution.

As we head into a challenging time of the academic year, please remember to take care of yourselves and to watch out for one another.

If you or someone you know may need help, remember we have several resources on campus to report a student of concern, access mental health resources or support, and to connect with the Dean of Students Office when you may not otherwise know where to go for a student-related issue or question. We also have services especially for our international students.

No Badger should feel alone — know that we are here for you.

Thank you, again, for your collective commitment to finding one of our own. I wish you all a restful break.

Take good care,

Lori Reesor, Ph.D.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs