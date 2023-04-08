Reesor: Sharing sad news

The message below from Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor was sent to all UW–Madison students on April 8. It includes information about a student death.

To our students,

I’m writing with very sad news about a member of our Badger community.

Early Friday morning, a student died at their-off-campus residence on Mifflin Street. Because it happened in the city, Madison Police responded. MPD has determined the death to be accidental; there is no threat to safety nor suspicion of foul play. However, we know the student’s death has had a profound effect on many in our community.

The Dean of Students Office is working to support the student’s family and friends, and, alongside Chancellor Mnookin and the university’s leadership team, we share our collective sympathy for their loss. Our staff and UHS counselors went door to door on Friday in the neighborhood to connect with any students affected by the loss and to provide both immediate and ongoing support.

We are also aware that other students were in the vicinity at the time of the student’s death. UW–Madison has a number of resources for students to respond to this situation or for any other reason. These include:

The University Health Services crisis line, which is available 24/7, 365 days a year for students, family members, partners, friends, roommates, and anyone who is concerned about a student. Students can always reach a counselor when calling the crisis line at 608-265-5600 Option 9;

UHS Let’s Talk sessions, which provide daily no-cost, informal, and confidential consultations to all students both in-person around campus and virtually;

The Dean of Students Office, which can be reached at 608-263-5700

Please know that there are counseling staff members available to assist our students in need and support is always just a phone call away.

Out of respect for privacy and the family’s wishes, we do not have additional information to share at this time, but we extend our hearts and thoughts to this student’s family and friends during this difficult moment.

Please take good care of yourselves and each other.

Lori Reesor

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs