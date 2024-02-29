Public presentations scheduled for vice chancellor for research search candidates

Three finalists for the vice chancellor for research at the University of Wisconsin–Madison will visit campus and make in-person presentations over the next three weeks.

The candidates’ names and CVs will be made available to the UW–Madison community 48 hours prior to each visit and posted on the search website.

The public presentations will be held on the following dates at the locations below:

Monday, March 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Grainger Hall, Plenary Room

Friday, March 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Grainger Hall, Plenary Room

Monday, March 18, 9:15-10:15 a.m., Memorial Union, Festival Room

In an effort to protect the privacy of candidates, presentations will not be recorded or livestreamed. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend the presentations in person or send a campus colleague to attend and provide a summary. UW–Madison employees may attend the talks in pay status, with supervisor permission, if the presentations fall during normal work hours.

The vice chancellor for research oversees and coordinates UW–Madison’s research enterprise, working closely with the chancellor, the provost, other vice chancellors, deans, faculty, staff and shared governance. The position is also instrumental in building a future-oriented research infrastructure that leverages UW–Madison’s history of innovation in service to the Wisconsin Idea.

The search committee was chaired by William Murphy, professor of biomedical engineering and orthopedics and rehabilitation.

Feedback on the candidates can be entered on the search site until Wednesday, March 20 at 5 p.m.

Questions about the search or need assistance should be directed to Monica Welke at mwelke@wisc.edu.