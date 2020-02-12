Political activity on campus: Guidelines for the 2020 campaign

Service as an elected official on off-hour demand activities (e.g., school boards, city councils, county boards, or local, state or national commissions) would not normally require a reduced appointment or leave of absence but may require the use of vacation/personal holiday time to cover any activities during the workday.

4. As a university employee, may I host a political fundraiser off-campus (at my home, for example)?

Yes. This is permissible if you do so on your own time and do not use state resources in connection with this event. In addition, you may not promote the fundraiser or engage in fundraising activities on state time, or in state office buildings. See Wis. Stat. § 11.1207.

5. As a university employee, may I use a university conference facility or meeting room for political campaign activities?

No. You may not use your university position to secure an on-campus conference or meeting room for the purpose of political campaign activities. However, an organization you are affiliated with may rent campus facilities consistent with the rules that apply to facilities rental by any other private organization. Note that state law strictly prohibits the use of state facilities for political fundraising. See Wis. Stat.§ 11.1207(3); See also, Section II.1, below.

6. As a university employee, may I make contributions to a political campaign?

Yes, but only outside of work hours and university facilities. All UW System employees, including legislative liaisons and other employees who attempt to influence legislation, may contribute to and participate in political campaigns at any time during the election cycle. Pursuant to state campaign finance laws, however, campaign contributions cannot be solicited or collected on state time or in state office buildings. See Wis. Stat.§ 11.1207; Wis. Admin. Code § UWS 21.

7. May I permit an organization to list my name and employment title as a supporter in its political campaign literature—for example, in a letter to a newspaper, a brochure or a fundraiser invitation?

Yes. Care should be taken, however, about using your official title to promote one candidate over another. Generally speaking, you should seek to clarify that the use of your name indicates neither support nor endorsement by the university of a particular candidate and that you are acting solely in your role as a private citizen.

8. May I support a candidate by wearing political identification or buttons on campus? May I demonstrate my support for a candidate in my office or classroom by displaying stickers, slogans or signs in those places?