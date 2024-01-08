Plan ahead for winter weather; campus operations remain normal

The University of Wisconsin–Madison plans to operate normally Tuesday as a winter storm moves into the region late Monday through Tuesday evening.

Employees are encouraged to make plans to account for possible travel delays and potential school or childcare closures. Notify supervisors and make alternate arrangements, as outlined in UW–Madison’s Inclement Weather Policy. Ensuring your safety should always be a top priority.

UW–Madison is currently on winter break and classes do not resume until Jan. 23.

Additional updates to campus operations will be shared via UW–Madison social media, on the campus news page and on the university’s home page.

Commuters: To prepare for winter delays, cancellations and other inclement weather, you can:

Plan for extra time for traveling and be aware of slick sidewalks and roads.

Check the Metro Transit website or contact Metro’s customer service center at (608) 266-4466.

Check 511Wisconsin for the latest road conditions and the National Weather Service for forecast information.

For additional information on campus parking or roads, visit the UW Transportation Services website.

Facilities staff will continue to monitor the winter storm closely and remove snow during and after the storm. If you experience building-related issues, please call Facilities Planning & Management Physical Plant Customer Service at (608) 263-3333.