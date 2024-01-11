Plan ahead for weekend winter storm; campus operating normally

The University of Wisconsin–Madison plans to as operate normally as possible Friday and through the holiday weekend as a new winter storm is forecast to hit the region Friday and into Saturday, followed by bitter cold temperatures that will last until the middle of next week.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is predicted to bring in greater than 8 inches of snow along with high winds, with accumulations ending Saturday morning.

Most Friday and Saturday campus events, including Badgers athletic events are continuing as planned. Please check uwbadgers.com for the latest updates.

Note that the Martin Luther King, Jr. Free Community Dinner that is scheduled for Friday, January 12, 4:30-7 p.m. at Gordon Dining & Events Center has been cancelled.

As during the storm earlier this week, employees are encouraged to make plans to account for possible travel delays and potential school or childcare closures.

If you cannot travel safely to campus, notify supervisors and make alternate arrangements, as outlined in UW–Madison’s Inclement Weather Policy. Ensuring your safety should always be the top priority.

UW–Madison is currently on winter break and classes do not resume until Jan. 23. In addition, most buildings will be closed Monday, January 15, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Additional updates to campus operations will be shared via UW–Madison social media, on the campus news page and on the university’s home page.

Commuters: To prepare for winter delays, cancellations and other inclement weather, you can:

Plan for extra time for traveling and be aware of slick sidewalks and roads.

Check the Metro Transit website or contact Metro’s customer service center at (608) 266-4466.

Check 511Wisconsin for the latest road conditions and the National Weather Service for forecast information.

For additional information on campus parking or roads, visit the UW Transportation Services website.

Facilities staff will continue to monitor the winter storm closely and remove snow during and after the storm. If you experience building-related issues, please call Facilities Planning & Management Physical Plant Customer Service at (608) 263-3333.