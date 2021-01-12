PHMDC updates public health order, expands outdoor gathering size
Public Health Madison & Dane County has issued a new public health order, effective Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Officials continue to advise against gathering with people outside your immediate household; however the new order permits indoor gatherings off-campus of no more than 10 people, with face coverings and physical distancing required. Outdoor gatherings off-campus of up to 50 people are now permitted provided that participants maintain physical distancing.