Phi Beta Kappa inducts 229 at ceremony

On April 17, the Alpha Chapter of Wisconsin Phi Beta Kappa President Seth Pollak led the induction of 229 University of Wisconsin–Madison students into membership of Phi Beta Kappa, along with past president Catherine Stafford.

Pollak is a professor of psychology professor and Stafford an associate professor of Spanish at UW–Madison.

The induction ceremony took place remotely with over 400 participants including inductees, their families, and friends. These initiates embody not only academic excellence but demonstrate by completed coursework breadth of study in the liberal arts and sciences beyond minimal degree requirements. Approximately 5 percent of the Letters & Science senior class is inducted into the liberal arts and science scholar society.

The 2021 Phi Beta Kappa Excellence in Teaching Award was presented to Enrico Fermi distinguished Professor of Physics Sau Lan Wu, who was nominated by senior Yan Qian.

Professor of Astronomy and Dean of the College of Letters & Science Eric M. Wilcots was inducted into membership in Phi Beta Kappa and gave keynote remarks. Undergraduate fellows and seniors Jinan Sous, Xiyu Yang, and Jessica Kuzniewski warmly welcomed new members.

Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest academic society honoring the liberal arts and sciences. Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary, ΦΒΚ stands for freedom of inquiry and expression, disciplinary rigor, breadth of intellectual perspective, the cultivation of skills of deliberation and ethical reflection, the pursuit of wisdom, and the application of the fruits of scholarship and research in practical life.

Phi Beta Kappa has 290 chapters at leading colleges and universities in the United States. The Society sponsors activities to advance the humanities, social sciences, and the natural sciences in higher education and in society-at-large.

Recordings of the ceremony will be available on the Phi Beta Kappa site on May 1st, https://pbk.wisc.edu.

The inductees are:

Nina Alessi, Fairfield, CN

Haneul An, Osan Gyeonggi-do, Korea

Evanka Annyapu, Madison, WI

Kristen Andrea Apolinario, Verona, WI

Pablo Aquiles Sanchez, Ann Arbor, MI

Christopher Archuleta, Madison, WI

Kavitha Babu, Pewaukee, WI

Otto Baier, Verona, WI

Sophie Barcus, Woodcliff Lake, NJ

Kaycie Barron, Madison, WI

Jacob Bartelt, Dousman, WI

Zoe Beauchamp, Verona, WI

Melanie Benito, Milwaukee, WI

Michael Bergdolt, Raleigh, NC

Caroline Bergman, Madison, WI

Reagan Beyer, Oshkosh, WI

Seap Bhardwaj, Bristol, WI

Mahima Bhattar, Naperville, IL

Morgan Bloch, Athens, WI

Max Bobholz, Green Bay, WI

Henry Bowman, Berkeley, CA

Maynie Bradley, Madison, WI

EDDIE Brody, Saint Paul, MN

Emanuel Burgos, Madison, WI

Olivia Burkholz, Hartford, WI

Lindsey Burns, Wilmette, IL

Rosalie Cai, Beijing, China

Xin Cai, Shanghai, Chinba

Lily Campbell, San Luis Obispo, CA

Han Cao, Beijing, China

Elisabeth Cartwright, Verona, WI

Michael Charlesworth, Neenah, WI

Xi Chen, Beijing, China

Joseph Cirrincione, Roseville, CA

Jacqueline Cofsky, Oak Park, IL

Sydney Cohen, North Potomac, MD

Isabel Cook, Madison, WI

Peri Coskey, Highland Park, IL

Alexander Cottrell, Beloit, WI

Jack Coulter, Pewaukee, WI

Theodore Crimmins, Winnetka, IL

Soham Dasgupta, Brookfield, WI

Julia De Georgeo, Minneapolis, MN

Mack Dern, Milwaukee, WI

PJ Derr, Beaver Dam, WI

Jacob Dillie, Menomonee Falls, WI

Tessa Doersch, Pleasant Prairie, WI

Savannah Donegan, Burlington, WI

Benjamin Drummond, Madison, WI

Deseree Dufek, Algoma, WI

Dylan Ellis, Gretna, NE

Miriam Engel, Millburn, NJ

Anisha Engineer, Canton, MI

Rachel Fedorchak, Waukesha, WI

Megan Feeley, Mukwonago, WI

Erin Fehrman, Sheboygan, WI

Ariel Feldman, Deerfield, IL

Halle Fiedler, Montville, NJ

Claire Finucane, Columbus, WI

Kavanaugh FitzPatrick, Minocqua, WI

Wade Flavion, Suamico, WI

Matthew Flynn, Brookfield, WI

Noah Forehand, River Forest, IL

Rebecca Formella, Stevens Point, WI

Quinten Frederick, Cashton, WI

Tyler Fredrick, Rhinelander, WI

Maxwell Freeman, Hartland, WI

Andrei Freund, Bethesda, MD

Olivia Fuld, Madison, WI

Payton Gentges, Crystal Lake, IL

ADDIE Gill, Minnetonka, MN

Celia Golod, Wellesley, MA

Nikita Gonugunta, Marshfield, WI

Nora Graham, Williamston, MI

Emma Graves, Chaska, MN

Bailey Griffin, Madison, WI

ROSIE Gruen, Memphis, TN

Ella Gustafson, West Bend, WI

Emma Hammond, Appleton, WI

Yingxin Han, Weifang, China

Barbara Hanna, Madison, WI

Jenna Hansen, Fitchburg, WI

Sean Harvatine, Janesville, WI

Melissa Hauptman, Vernon Hills, IL

Marin Hein, Waukesha, WI

Melanie Helvick, Colgate, WI

Allison Hesselberg, Germantown, TN

Ellen Hickman, Merrifield, MN

Katrina Hochholzer, Combined Locks, WI

Samuel Hossain, Colfax, WI

Lily Houtman, Green Bay, WI

Shu Hu, Beijing, China

Jenna Igl, Oregon, WI

Marcel Jean-Pierre, Appleton, WI

Yufeng Ji, Dalian, China

Bryan Jin, Fitchburg, WI

Pari Johnson, Brooklyn Park, MN

Grace Joyce, Oregon, WI

ALLIE Kalik, Bethesda, MD

William Kamm, Minneapolis, MN

Yuzhuo Kang, Dalian, LN

Nicole Kehoe, Hoffman Estates, IL

JENNA Kerkhoff, Madison, WI

John Kerns, Muskego, WI

Madeline Kieren, River Falls, WI

Daniel Klugman, River Forest, IL

Maia Koehnlein, Waukesha, WI

Martha Kowalski, Hickory Hills, IL

Lauren Krahl, Madison, WI

Jenna Krakauer, Brookfield, WI

Leigh Krieger, Eau Claire, WI

Shin-Tsz Lucy Kuo, Minneapolis, MN

Nick Kuzoff, Whitewater, WI

Camille La Liberte, Manitowoc, WI

Emma Lai, Rockford, IL

William Langholz, Cedarburg, WI

Ian Lapcinski, Prescott, WI

Thomas Lavery, Princeton, NJ

Jared Lawless, Vernon Hills, IL

Miriam Lebowitz, Saint Paul, MN

Olivia Lechnir, Wisconsin Dells, WI

Samuel Lee, Hugo, MN

Paige Leiser, Shoreview, MN

Elea Levin, Bethesda, MD

Hao Li, Chenzhou, China

Siyu Liang, Beijing, China

Yuxin Liu, Beijing, China

Samuel Locke, Milwaukee, WI

Eric Lonergan, Chevy Chase, MD

Kelly Longhini, Pewaukee, WI

Jacob Ludwig, Burlington, WI

Anna Luebke, Madison, WI

Lexi Luo, Bloomington, IL

Michael Luy, New Berlin, WI

Saveda Majety, Munster, IN

Milan Markovic, Racine, WI

Virginia Mathu, Milwaukee, WI

Rayyana Matraji, North Andover, MA

Charles Mavon, Madison, WI

Caroline McGuire, Lake Forest, IL

Claire McKinstry, Cedar Rapids, IA

Alexander Medeiros, Saint Louis, MO

Kaden Mettel, Middleton, WI

Anna Mikat, La Crosse, WI

Julia Miller, Waukesha, WI

NOAH Miller, Whitewater, WI

Natalie Miselem, Greendale, WI

Gabriela Mjaanes, Highland Park, IL

Erin Naumann, Minneapolis, MN

Olivia O’Brien, Chanhassen, MN

Lauren Ortiz, Madison, WI

Daniel Palmeter, Hartland, WI

Iris Park, Sejongteukbyeoljachi-si, Korea

Annie Pasterz, Glen Ellyn, IL

Isabelle Paulsen, Minneapolis, MN

Annie Petras, Oregon, WI

Dominique Petty, Madison, WI

Sebastian Piedra Rodriguez, Paraiso, Costa Rica

Molly Plummer, Green Bay, WI

Yan Qian, Shenzhen, China

Qiuwen Quan, Verona, WI

Cleo Rank, Madison, WI

Alannah Rapp, Rosemount, MN

Barbara Rasmussen, Cedarburg, WI

Levi Redlin, Auburn, WA

Maya Reinfeldt, Verona, WI

Josh Riebe, Wauwatosa, WI

Melanie Rigden, Hartford, WI

Caroline Roesner, Prior Lake, MN

Alyssa Rogoff, Appleton, WI

Phinea Romero, Rochester, MI

Mallory Rongstad, Middleton, WI

Jordan Ross, Seymour, WI

Alexandra Rossen, Madison, WI

Abigail Rudolph, Neenah, WI

Theresa Ryskoski, Germantown, WI

Evan Sadlon, Arlington Heights, IL

Michael Sauer, Hammond, WI

Callie Schulist, Muskego, WI

Ashley Semington, Waukesha, WI

Celia Semrad, Madison, WI

Katelyn Sesolak, Hartland, WI

Ben Sevart, Milwaukee, WI

Benjamin Sharp, Madison, WI

Samantha Sharpe, Saint Paul, MN

Yuanqing Shen, Beijing, China

Boyu Shen, Dezhou, China

Titus Smith, Madison, WI

Dan Spiegelman, Madison, WI

Sofia Staehly, Wellesley Hills, MA

Lucas Stanley, Fitchburg, WI

Evan Steck, Madison, WI

Connor Steinke, Whitewater, WI

Isabella Steinweg, Sun Prairie, WI

Samuel Sternman, Mequon, WI

McKailah Strang, Benton, WI

Hannah Sugrue, Hartland, WI

Haozhe Sun, Rizhao Shandong, China

Adam Szulczewski, Middleton, WI

Jonathan Talberg, Boyceville, WI

Jacob Taylor, Beloit, WI

Wenzhe Teng, Xiaoshan Qu Hangzhou, China

Mackenzie Thelen, Eagan, MN

Joseph Timm, Elm Grove, WI

Tia Vasen, Mount Horeb, WI

Rachel von Paumgartten, Whitefish Bay, WI

Xueqi Wang, Beijing, China

Arella Warren, Milwaukee, WI

Katie Webster, Arlington, VA

Vera Wei, Apex, NC

Samantha Weinfurter, Luxemburg, WI

Zach Wenner, Albuquerque, NM

Brooke Wilczewski, Omaha, NE

Kristina Wiltshire, Washington, DC

Jonathan Wittman, Marshfield, WI

William Woods, Madison, WI

Amanjot Yadev, Madison, WI

Ron Yang, Jinan, China

Justin Yau, Lake Zurich, IL

Yoyo Yin, Beijing, China

Ryan Yuan, Taiyuan, China

Faith Zalec, Madison, WI

Samantha Zeid, Clayton, MO

Zijian Zhang, Tengzhou, China

Jialei Zhu, Guangzhou, China

Natalie Zinn, Lake Elmo, MN

Amalie Zinn, Chevy Chase, MD